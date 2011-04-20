Luther Luke Campbell sends Borscht and Knight some love

Borscht 7 arrives at the Arsht Center this Saturday, bringing 12 short films telling Miami stories made by local filmmakers. The films were commissioned by Borscht as part of its seventh “quasi-yearly” Knight-funded Borscht Film Festival.

Miami rapper turned mayoral candidate Luther Luke Campbell is featured in one of the 12 films. Directed by Jillian Mayer and produced by Rakontur, “Life and Freaky Times of Uncle Luke” is billed as a “modern Miami adaptation” of the 1962 French short film La Jetee. Click here to listen to Campbell’s shout out to Knight Foundation & Borscht and here to secure tickets to Borscht 7.