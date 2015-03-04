Macon Action Plan makes way for more urban core arts and living

Macon Action Plan Open House at Cox Capitol Theatre on First Friday March 6.

During the last quarter of last year, the Macon Action Plan’s committee made a call for residents of Macon’s community to participate in online and in-person surveys for their ideas on development in Macon’s urban core. Many people shared their visions of how they would like to see our Downtown and surrounding areas revitalized. One of the first calls for community involvement was very interactive: The event included scavenger hunts and all sorts of fun activities to pull out honest and creative ideas from citizens who attended.

After collecting data from the people, the Macon Action Plan’s executive commission has interpreted the feedback and developed a course of action. The commission believes Macon-Bibb County is in an excellent position to become a major hub for bustling businesses, along with art and design districts. Planning is key to carrying out this vision. All of the other components already exist. We have the architecture, history and a rich music legacy to help jump start the Macon Action Plan’s mission. This is the perfect time to demand and retrieve our claim as the “heart of Georgia.”

Become familiar with the Macon Action Plan when the commission hosts an Open House at the Cox Capitol Theatre on March 6th. It’s a free presentation for all citizens. Everyone who attends will be educated on the game plan through digital displays that will lay out what the future holds for Macon’s urban core. The night will not end without receiving a tad bit more of community feedback from the demonstration.