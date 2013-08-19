Macon Arts Alliance seeks critic-in-residence for arts journalism partnership

Tim Regan-Porter, director of Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalsim, speaks at the April 2014 announcement of Art Matters, a project of Macon Arts Alliance in partnership with the CCJ. Photo by Noelle Brooks

In April, Macon Arts Alliance announced a major grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support “Art Matters: Engaging the Community Through Embedded Arts Journalists.” The project is a partnership between Macon Arts Alliance, the local arts agency of Macon and Bibb County, and Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism. The three major facets of the project include: embedded arts journalism interns, a series of six symposia to explore the current trends in arts criticism and arts journalism, and a critic-in-residence to provide editorial feedback to interns and host the symposia. Last week, Macon Arts Alliance posted the position, which is a part-time, two-semester residency, online. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply now.

Critic-in-Residence, Part-time Macon Arts Alliance – Macon, Ga.

Macon Arts Alliance seeks a part-time critic-in-residence for a two-semester residency in Macon, Ga. as part of an arts journalism partnership between Macon Arts Alliance and Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

JOB DESCRIPTION: The critic-in-residence will work primarily out of Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism coordinating paid arts journalism interns who have been embedded with local arts and cultural organizations. The critic-in-residence will provide mentorship and editorial feedback to journalists employed as part of the project and host a series of six symposia pairing an artist and a critic in a variety of artistic fields to discuss the state of each field and its criticism. The critic-in-residence will be encouraged to attend community arts events, write about those events or the arts in general, and be a good steward of arts journalism within the community.

Estimated commitment of 10-15 hours per week for 12 weeks per semester. Flexible hours required. Stipend paid per semester.

QUALIFICATIONS: Qualified candidates will have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in an arts or journalism-related field and/or two or more years as a professional critic or arts journalist. The ideal candidate will possess expert knowledge of critical theory, strong understanding of artistic practice and theory, excellent writing skills, and a general understanding of developing trends in the field of criticism and arts journalism.

Please apply by email to [email protected] with:

Your name and contact information

A resume or CV of your relevant experience

A cover letter describing your reasons for applying

Three writing samples and/or three links to published samples of your critical work

Open until filled.