Macon Arts Alliance seeks critic-in-residence for arts journalism partnership
Tim Regan-Porter, director of Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalsim, speaks at the April 2014 announcement of Art Matters, a project of Macon Arts Alliance in partnership with the CCJ. Photo by Noelle Brooks
In April, Macon Arts Alliance announced a major grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support “Art Matters: Engaging the Community Through Embedded Arts Journalists.” The project is a partnership between Macon Arts Alliance, the local arts agency of Macon and Bibb County, and Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism. The three major facets of the project include: embedded arts journalism interns, a series of six symposia to explore the current trends in arts criticism and arts journalism, and a critic-in-residence to provide editorial feedback to interns and host the symposia. Last week, Macon Arts Alliance posted the position, which is a part-time, two-semester residency, online. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply now.
Critic-in-Residence, Part-time Macon Arts Alliance – Macon, Ga.
Macon Arts Alliance seeks a part-time critic-in-residence for a two-semester residency in Macon, Ga. as part of an arts journalism partnership between Macon Arts Alliance and Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.
JOB DESCRIPTION: The critic-in-residence will work primarily out of Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism coordinating paid arts journalism interns who have been embedded with local arts and cultural organizations. The critic-in-residence will provide mentorship and editorial feedback to journalists employed as part of the project and host a series of six symposia pairing an artist and a critic in a variety of artistic fields to discuss the state of each field and its criticism. The critic-in-residence will be encouraged to attend community arts events, write about those events or the arts in general, and be a good steward of arts journalism within the community.
Estimated commitment of 10-15 hours per week for 12 weeks per semester. Flexible hours required. Stipend paid per semester.
QUALIFICATIONS: Qualified candidates will have a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in an arts or journalism-related field and/or two or more years as a professional critic or arts journalist. The ideal candidate will possess expert knowledge of critical theory, strong understanding of artistic practice and theory, excellent writing skills, and a general understanding of developing trends in the field of criticism and arts journalism.
Please apply by email to [email protected] with:
- Your name and contact information
- A resume or CV of your relevant experience
- A cover letter describing your reasons for applying
- Three writing samples and/or three links to published samples of your critical work
Open until filled.
Art Matters is an arts journalism partnership of Macon Arts Alliance and Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism that seeks to engage the community through embedded arts journalists. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works. Additional support provided by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
