Macon Arts Alliance seeks nominations for 2013 Cultural Awards

2013 Cultural Awards.

Every community has them, individuals who go above and beyond to support the arts. They might be volunteers who for many years have been there to tear tickets and welcome patrons. They could be board members who have dedicated years to keeping an organization on mission and fully funded. They come from all walks of life, and without them, the entire arts and cultural community would suffer. Their work can be thankless, even though they are the lifeblood of creative communities.

Every year, Macon Arts Alliance seeks nominations for the Cultural Awards to honor those who have made significant contributions to arts and culture in central Georgia. The awards recognize individuals, organizations and businesses for their efforts. This is the chance to honor those who do the hard work to bring arts and culture to the entire community.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the 2013 Cultural Awards. The deadline for nominations is August 31, 2013. A nomination form can be downloaded and printed here. There are many who deserve to be honored for what they have done, but they can’t be honored unless they are nominated.

After nominations have closed, an independent panel will select the honorees for the year. The 2013 Cultural Awards will be held on October 15 in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month with a ceremony at Macon’s Douglass Theatre beginning at 6 p.m. Prior to the awards, Macon Arts Alliance will present its annual report to the community and hold its annual meeting. A reception will immediately follow the awards presentation.

Nominations are accepted from all community members, and those interested in making a nomination are encouraged to contact Macon Arts Alliance at 478-743-6940 for more information. A complete list of prior Cultural Award honorees can be found on the Macon Arts Alliance website.

It’s important to honor the unsung heroes of the arts. This is central Georgia’s chance to do just that.