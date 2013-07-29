Macon Arts Alliance spotlights emerging talent with August exhibit

Mixed media painting by Walter Price.

What began as a way to showcase Macon’s younger artists has become something of an annual tradition at Macon Arts Alliance. For one month each summer, the back gallery is filled with work by young artists. In past years, artists have ranged widely in age, some as young as 13 or 14 years old. The 2013 incarnation promises something a little different, but the goal of showcasing emerging talent remains.

“An emerging artist show has become an annual tradition for Macon Arts Alliance, so we’re excited to be able to continue that in August,” said Heatherly Wakefield, director of fine art at Macon Arts Alliance.

Panda cups by Nicole Roth.

Next month, the gallery will once again be filled with new work by young and emerging artists, but there won’t be any teenagers this year. In an effort to tie into this year’s “Great Gatsby” theme of Macon Arts Alliance’s annual fundraiser, Taste of the Arts, the 2013 young artists’ exhibit will feature work made exclusively by artists in their twenties.

“I knew early on that I wanted to play off the Roaring ’20s theme,” explained Wakefield. “It’s a great name for an emerging artist show. (We) will include a few new artists and some artists who are quickly becoming established locally.”

“For the Love of Cats” by Amanda Clark, a former Macon Arts Alliance intern.

“Roaring ’20s” will open on Friday, August 2 with a First Friday opening reception from 5-8 p.m. at The Gallery at Macon Arts Alliance. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The exhibit, which features work by more than 10 young artists, will be on display through August 31. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.