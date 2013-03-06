Macon Arts Alliance’s Ovations365.com wins Gold Addy Award for marketing campaign

Holding the Gold Addy Award and Gold Addy Certificate outside Macon Arts Alliance. Photo by Jim Burt

Ovations365.com was recently honored with a Gold Addy Award from the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation for its marketing efforts. The award was presented to Burt&Burt Design and Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee) on February 26 at an awards ceremony inside Macon’s historic Douglass Theatre. As a gold level winner, Ovations365.com will move to district competition in its category.

Macon Arts Alliance was founded in the mid-1980s and charged with maintaining the growing arts and culture calendar as a service to the community and other arts organizations. For many years, the calendar was only printed in magazine form. As digital communication became prevalent, leaders within Macon Arts Alliance recognized the need for a change. An email newsletter was introduced and plans for a full website began.

With support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Macon Arts Alliance launched Ovations365.com on April 13, 2012. The site, part of the Artsopolis Network, is a centralized community arts and events calendar that functions as a marketing, planning, audience development and fundraising tool for more than 60 arts and cultural organizations served by Macon Arts Alliance.