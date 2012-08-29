Macon begins process to create a comprehensive plan for public art

“Chewy” by John Clement is a public sculpture in Macon’s Ocmulgee Heritage Park. Photo by Katie Clenney

On Thursday, August 23 the Community Foundation of Central Georgia held a public meeting to discuss public art in Macon. The meeting was led by Cesar Trasobares, a public art consultant from Miami, Fla. The goal was to begin the development of a comprehensive plan for public art, specifically in the College Hill Corridor. Other goals of the meeting were to consider appropriate ordinances regarding public art and discuss how the city might attract the creation of more public art.

Over the summer, Katie Clenney volunteered at Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee), helping to build a compilation of information that will eventually lead to a directory of public art to be featured on the organization’s new website, Ovations365.com. During her time working on the project, she compiled information and photos of several existing works of public art including murals, sculptures, monuments and architectural features. Looking through the work she documented, it is clear that the city needs a more deliberate strategy going forward.

The ability of Macon to create a comprehensive plan for public art will depend on the individuals and organizations who take up the cause. It will also depend on citizens dedicated to strengthening the community through public art. Since this process will be ongoing and the conversation is just beginning, I’d like to reach out to readers of this blog for more information.

What resources already exist to facilitate the process of creating a comprehensive plan for public art in a city like Macon, Georgia?

What types of public art prompt you to visit a city or location?

What are the best examples of neighborhood revitalization involving, or including, public art of which you are aware?