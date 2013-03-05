Macon Concert Association to present ‘Late Night with Leonard Bernstein’

‘Late Night with Leonard Bernstein’ is a glittering and intimate journey into the life the the charismatic conductor and composer.

The Macon Concert Association (MCA) will present “Late Night with Leonard Bernstein,” in Porter Auditorium at Wesleyan College on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Founded in 1933, Macon Concert Association is one of Macon’s oldest arts organizations. The association’s purpose is simply to bring world-renowned classical musicians to Macon. Currently, MCA hosts regular performances of chamber ensembles and recitalists in the intimate setting of Burden Parlor at Wesleyan College. Occasional events are held in Wesleyan’s Porter Auditorium. The group sells individual and season tickets.

“Late Night with Leonard Bernstein” is described as “a glittering and intimate journey into the life of the charismatic conductor and composer, which was a sold-out smash at Lincoln Center and Copland House when it opened a couple of seasons ago. Now Copland House is touring this affectionate portrait, hosted by his daughter Jamie Bernstein and featuring soprano Amy Burton and pianists John Musto and Michael Boriskin in an evening of Bernstein’s most intimate (and favorite) music, including works by Copland, Confrey, Coward, Schubert, and Chopin, along with personal stories, and even audio and film clips of the Maestro himself.”

Leonard Bernstein with daughter Jamie and son Alex. Photo courtesy of the Bernstein estate.

A 2011 review by Phillip Lutz in the NY Times states, “there were lots of little surprises at the Bernstein show: early bits of aborted projects that later surfaced, reimagined, in famous works like ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Mass’; a tongue-twisting parody by Bernstein’s buddy Adolph Green, gamely executed by Ms. Bernstein; a film clip of Bernsteinat the piano, singing a Marc Blitzstein novelty number with the kind of sporting humor he was said to display at his late-night soirees.”

“Late Night with Leonard Bernstein” will be in Macon for one night only so mark your calendars. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online or by calling (478) 301-5470.