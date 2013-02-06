Macon Film Festival announces kick-off screening of “The Buddy Holly Story”

It’s no secret that the film industry has invaded Georgia. Feature films and television series are regularly filmed throughout the Atlanta area. While the concentration of filming is in Georgia’s largest metropolitan area, Macon is no stranger to the filmmaker’s lens. In early 2012, Clint Eastwood, Justin Timberlake and Amy Adams were in town to shoot “Trouble With The Curve.” Not long after that, downtown Macon was transformed into Brooklyn, NY for the Jackie Robinson biopic “42.”

As the liaison between filmmakers and the local community, the Macon Film Commission works to help bring Macon and its many resources to the attention of location scouts. Along with the economic impact provided by the film projects brought to Macon, the commission is also the driving force behind the Macon Film Festival (MaGa).

2013 Macon Film Festival poster.

Entering its eighth year, MaGa “was created to celebrate the art and craft of the moving image, and to introduce independent films that rarely appear in Macon, Georgia.” The festival will take place from February 14-17 and will feature special screenings, celebrity guests and free workshops. Venues for this year’s festival include The Cox Capitol Theatre, The Douglass Theatre and The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee.)

Director Steve Rash.

The kick-off screening for this year’s festival will be “The Buddy Holly Story,” with director, Steve Rash, on the February 14 at the Cox Capitol Theatre. Sony Pictures even made a new 35mm print of the film specifically for MaGa.

According to a release from the film festival, “Drawing upon his music video experience, Steve Rash developed his first feature film in 1978, which critics labeled ‘the definitive rock ‘n roll movie.’ The Buddy Holly Story was nominated for three Academy Awards and won the Oscar for Music Score.”

“The Buddy Holly Story” screening begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, or included in the purchase of a Screening Pass ($50) or All-Access ­­Pass ($100). Rash will also host a free filmmaking workshop on Friday, Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. at The 567 Center for Renewal, located at 533 Cherry St., Macon.