Macon Film Guild to host screening of ‘Amour’ at Douglass Theatre

Those who read my previous post about the Macon Film Guild already know that I am a fan. Their efforts to bring independent and foreign films to Macon provide audiences with a vital option for enjoying movies that might not make it to the local multiplex. Sunday, April 14 is your next chance to support this fine organization while experiencing an award-winning film on the big screen.

The Macon Film Guild will present “Amour” at the Douglass Theatre April 14. Screenings will be held at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A discussion of the film is held after the 4:30 p.m. screening. Tickets are only $5, and popcorn is available.

Armour film poster.

“Amour” is a French drama directed by Michael Haneke starring Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva, who play a retired couble living with their daughter. A synopsis from Internet Movie Database reads, “Georges and Anne are in their eighties. They are cultivated, retired music teachers. Their daughter, who is also a musician, lives abroad with her family. One day, Anne has an attack (and) the couple’s bond of love is severely tested.”

The film was nominated for five Academy awards, with star Emmanuelle Riva becoming the oldest person ever nominated for Best Actress. “Amour” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director. The New York Times called it “a masterpiece about life, death and everything in between.”