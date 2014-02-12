Macon natives form a group that fuses country, hip hop and rock called The Stixxx

The Stixxx: l-r Syn Soundz, 9th Gutta and Creeper Loc.

There used to be a time when artists would box themselves into one genre. However, The Stixxx members are setting new parameters of what’s considered the norm of recording artists from Macon by mixing up three different genres to exhibit their style. The group’s mission is to portray the bad and good of the average man’s lifestyle. Although they want to achieve big goals, they refuse to depict a life that they haven’t lived through their music.

The Macon natives who came together to pioneer such sounds are Syn Soundz as “Pinnacle Stix,” 9th Gutta as “Axel Stix” and Creeper Loc as “Joe Stix.” They use familiar street terminology to mesmerize the mainstream and commercial audience that wouldn’t typically listen to their beats or flow. Their following is building up so fast that they’re being booked to tour all over the nation. The Midwest especially loves them with their cross-cultured approach and Southern twang.

The Stixxx have Akon featured on one of their songs and have opened for acts, such as Lil Whyte, Brabo Gator, Jelly Roll, Haystack and many more. They are determined to tell their stories of trials, tribulations and triumphs to the world. Their lyrics may be considered negative to some. Nevertheless, they are using the negative connotations as metaphors to describe how the average man, who has all odds against him, copes and tries to make it out of the trenches. Unfortunately, everything about life isn’t all good. On another note, The Stixxx band is gaining equilibrium with their street savvy and philanthropic sides by donating 50 percent of their online music proceeds to a charity called Camp Southern Ground.

The Stixxx promotional logo.