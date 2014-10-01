Macon Octoberfest 2014 displays the craft of brewery and live music

Macon Octoberfest 2014 poster.

From the end of every September until the Germany Unity Day, which falls on October 3, the original Oktoberfest takes place in Munich, Bavaria. Millions of people from all over the world make their way to this festival that started in the early 1800s. The Oktoberfest is known to last from 16 to 18 days, depending on the date of the first Sunday in October. The main ingredients of an Oktoberfest in Germany are beer, Bavarian cuisine, games and rides. So, all over the world, many cities and states create their own versions an Oktoberfest.

In 2012, the Macon Octoberfest was formed. They take all of the fundamental characteristics of the Bavarian Oktoberfest and customize it to nurture our locals. First of all, 100 percent of the proceeds benefit local charities. Each year they choose different organizations to fund. The 2014 recipients are All About Animals Rescue, Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter and the L.H. Harris Ecology Center. This effort helps to enhance missions that are already in place to advance Macon’s quality of life. On top of that, all of the vendors and performing artists are based out of Georgia.

For instance, there will be tables decorated with plants and craft beer. The Bavarian food will be prepared from local farm food and restaurants. Plus, all of the musicians are from different parts of Georgia.

Hence, with a few exceptions of being from outside of Georgia, the live acts are A Thousand Horse, Atlanta German Polka Band, Dalmatian, Delta Saints, Family & Friends, Louise Warren, Matrimony, Seven Handle Circus, Steeldrivers and The Weeks. The bands will showcase music from many genres to include, alternative, country, rock and more. This event also hosts a cyclocross bike race and a Brewer’s Brunch. At the brunch, you’re able to meet and speak with master beer brewers at the 1842 Inn at 353 College Street. While the other events take place on Friday and Saturday, the Brewer’s Brunch happens on October 26 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and is open to only 50 people at $50 per person.