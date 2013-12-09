Macon Pops brings together hip-hop and holiday music for a unique concert experience

Maia Nicole performs with Macon Pops.

When Steve Moretti and Matt Catingub announced Macon Pops in September, Catingub said that the combination of a pops orchestra with food, drink and dance would make every concert an event. If the success of the second installment in Macon Pops’ first season is any indication, he was underestimating the possiblities.

Saturday’s concert featured holiday favorites along with a few special guests, including Floco Torres, a well-known Macon-based rapper, and Maia Nicole, an Atlanta-based singer. Another surprise was the introduction of the Macon Pops Youth Chorus, a group consisting of local middle and high school singers who performed a few songs with the orchestra.

Macon Pops Youth Chorus performs. Photo by Stacey Harwell

Shortly into the first set, people were on their feet and hitting the dance floor. The youth chorus was well received, but there’s no denying that Floco Torres was the hit of the evening. He received two standing ovations after each of the two songs he performed. I’ve seen him live a few times and his song, “Catch Me,” has never sounded better than with a live orchestra behind him.

Floco Torres performs with Macon Pops.

After Saturday’s concert, there’s no denying that Macon Pops is gaining momentum. It might be hard to find a ticket for the third and final installment of its inaugural season when Country music star Jo Dee Messina joins Steve Moretti, Matt Catingub and the rest of the Macon Pops orchestra on stage. “It’s the Holiday Season” set the bar high, but there’s little doubt that on March 1, the bar will be raised once again. It looks like Macon Pops is here to stay.