Macon Pops end the season with a double-header

Macon Pops: Celebrating the Music of Macon.

For those who have never witnessed a Macon Pops concert, you will definitely be in for a treat when you get your chance–just imagine the typical orchestra setting with a new-age flair. The Macon Pops season is coming to a close on February 28, when you can experience this ensemble of about 40 musicians as they accompany performing and recording artists who have connections to Macon. This is the last of a series of Macon Pops shows until their next run. So, Matt Catingub (the group’s conductor and artistic director) and Steve Moretti (its president and CEO) have selected an interesting lineup of entertainers to collaborate with the orchestra.

The theme for the Macon Pops’ final concert of the season is “Celebrating the Music of Macon.” The February 28th event will feature Jimmy Hall from Wet Willie; Chuck Leavell of the Rolling Stones and Sea Level; Robert McDuffie, a world renowned violinist; Amy Schwartz Moretti, a well-known violinist and Mercer music professor; Louise Warren & Joshua Neal, two very young and energetic singers and songwriters; Daniel NeSmith, a lead vocalist of Back City Woods; and Floco Torres, a hip hop lyricist. These players represent many different genres and walks of life. The night they grace the Macon City Auditorium’s stage will be a memorable night that marks music history.

The night prior, on February 27th, the Macon Pops Jazz Quartet will team up with Corner Concerts at the Brownstone Building for a live performance. The Macon Pops Jazz Quartet consists of Matt Catingub singing and on the keys, Steve Moretti holding down the drums, Billy Thornton on the bass and Joe Gransden blowing the trumpet and contributing vocals. This night will set off the start of a Macon Pops musical weekend.