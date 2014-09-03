Macon Pops exhilarates its 2014 course with “Dancing Through the Decades, Part 2”

Macon Pops was not designed to be an ordinary performance group. In 2013, Matt Catingub , a Grammy Award-winning arranger, and Steve Moretti , a Grammy-nominated musician, played together, and this encounter gave birth to the Macon Pops. Although, this body of musicians and vocalists is labeled as an orchestra, they don’t reflect the stereotypes of what most regular people think about those types of ensembles. As a matter of fact, they put a twist on typical with their productions. For instance, the first show of the fall, “Dancing Through the Decades, Part 2,” will feature music from the 1940s to now.

Catingub is the master who coordinates the arrangements of the selected songs. Moretti is a talented musician who plays the drums, as well as the chief executive officer of the Macon Pops. Together, they chose 40 musicians from across the nation who go over their harmony on the day of the show. The playlist is not limited to conservative and stiff music. They mainly perform hits that please the crowd and literally make us pop. You don’t have to come all dressed up, you’re allowed to party like a rock star, and most of all there will be food and drink. Plus, Dexter and Otis Redding, III will take part in the concert, along with the other hot shots. Vocalist Anita Hall, who sang in the first “Dancing Through the Decades,” will return for this show. Plus, I can’t leave out the fact that one of the songs from Clint Eastwood’s motion picture “Jersey Boys” (and which Steve Moretti does a bang up job with) will be played by the Macon Pops.