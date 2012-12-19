Macon State College students show off their work in fall exhibit

“Untitled” Spray paint with stencils on canvas by Jeremy Couch.

Along with its list of concerts and workshops, The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight Arts grantee) also hosts monthly art exhibits in its upstairs gallery. Often the work is by professional artists, but from time to time the gallery hosts student exhibitions. Currently, The 567 is showing the Macon State College Fall Student Art Exhibition.

“Burk-dog” Serigraph by Ricky Lester.

The professors at Macon State College are some of the best and most respected artists in the area. Charles Ward teaches Drawing I and 2-D design courses for the Department of Media, Culture and the Arts at MSC. Local printmaker and career educator Craig Burkhalter teaches multimedia and printmaking courses at the school. Prolific landscape painter and former museum curator Eric O’Dell teaches the Painting I course. Students from each of these classes displayed work in this exhibit.

“The Rook” Series I Linoleum Cut by Benjamin Gunnells.

This is obviously a student show with work demonstrating the study of various movements and techniques, but the work is well done nonetheless. The student-artists are doing exactly as they should, incorporating their studies into their artistic practice. Jeremy Couch uses spray paint as a fine art technique with precision and ease. Benjamin Gunells’ linoleum cut is a successful, stark image of a simple subject which captures both essence and mood. What makes student exhibits fun to visit are those glimpses of artists beginning to understand the history and context in which their art practice will exist. There are several of those instances in this exhibit, which makes for an enjoyable stroll through the gallery.

“Baby on Spider’ Etching by Chris Costello.

The students of Macon State College deserve to have their work featured in a high-profile, downtown venue such as The 567. Their hard work is evident in the product of their labors. Congratulations to these students, and best of luck in all that they do.