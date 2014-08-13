Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra holding auditions for 2014-15

Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra at Mccorkle Music Building, “Fickling Hall.”

This weekend on August 16 and 17, the Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra will be holding auditions for the 2014-15 season. This is a great opportunity for aspiring young musicians who live in Macon and the surrounding Middle Georgia area to qualify for the Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra. Approximately 80 young people from age eight to 18 make up the Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra, and they must be enrolled in school. The selected finalists will represent some of Macon and Middle Georgia’s outstanding young instrumentalists.

After each student completes their application, they will be given an appointment to audition. The auditions can last from five to 10 minutes long, and there’s no dress code required because the judges will not see the musician. They will only hear the sounds of the player. Any candidates that apply will get confirmation of their acceptance within seven days after they audition. The Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra’s ensembles are the full and string orchestras. Once an artist is accepted, they can be selected to play in the chamber ensemble. Auditions take place on the Mercer University’s campus.

The Macon Symphony Youth Orchestra requires every player accepted to attend the scheduled rehearsals and concerts. The benefits of belonging to such an elite group are very rewarding. These young people inherit experiences and skills that can make them professionals with their craft. Many of the benefits include receiving lessons from well-known tune smiths, going on field trips for other orchestra concerts, conducting their own productions, and free admission to the Macon Symphony Orchestra’s musical performances.