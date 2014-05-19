Macon the Stage Competition & Showcase Expo makes way for the community to engage and foster the arts

Macon the Stage Competition & Showcase Expo flyer.

LandMindz has partnered with Shadow’s Dinner Theatre to bridge a void between all disciplines of the arts with the general public. A lot of times, local artists face slim chances of being booked on a stage with a built-in audience to witness their ability to perform. Shelton Land, the founder of LandMindz, has worked hard to publicize this event. In doing so, he has appeared on several local television interviews to brand and make the public aware of this production and its mission.

Land has background in theater. During his spare time, he has instructed after-school programs at the Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation L.H. Williams’ facility. While instructing a handful of students, he realized there were so many more who couldn’t afford the class fee. In an effort to come up with a solution to this problem, proceeds from the Macon the Stage Showcase Expo will provide scholarships for many unfortunate youth to attend the after-school and summer classes at L.H. Williams, offered by the Macon-Bibb County Cultural Affairs program.

This partnership with Shadow’s Dinner Theatre and LandMindz was inevitable. Shadow’s Dinner Theatre has been a pioneer in producing interactive dinner theater productions for our community. Even though dinner theaters are not the most popular events to attend in Macon, Shadow’s Dinner Theatre has continued to exist at their downtown location.

From June 6 through June 8, the Macon the Stage Showcase Expo has planned many activities. It starts off with a red carpet meet-and-greet interactive mystery theatre on Friday night to include food and fun. Saturday’s agenda entails workshops titled “Next Generation – The Youth,” “Lyrical Canvasses” and “Conversations and Cocktails.” Each session includes some type of refreshment from snacks to a full lunch. On Saturday and Sunday afternoon, a free Writers’ Block Workshop Series will take place. This weekend of events and learning ends with a showcase of local performing artists, along with a closing reception from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.