Macon theaters to showcase ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Sound of Music’ in December

Macon Little Theatre’s poster for “The Wizard of Oz”

As the end of 2013 approaches, there are only a couple of chances left this year to enjoy local, live theater. In December, Theatre Macon and Macon Little Theatre will both present familiar musicals for the holidays.

Macon Little Theatre will present “The Wizard of Oz,” beginning Dec. 6. This adaptation of the familiar story of Dorothy, played by Alexis Webb, and her little dog, was developed from the MGM screenplay adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel. If you can’t make it on opening night, there will be plenty of chances to enjoy the Oscar-winning songs from the film with performances continuing through Dec. 15.

Tickets for “The Wizard of Oz” go on sale Dec. 2. Macon Little Theatre’s box office hours are Monday-Friday from 1–6 p.m. Shows are Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens age 60+ and $10 for students ages 3–23. No children younger than 3 permitted.

Theatre Macon’s poster for “The Sound of Music.”

“The Sound of Music” is another classic musical being brought to the small stage this December. The heartwarming story of Maria, a young postulant, and the von Trapp family has entertained families for generations. With familiar songs and characters from the hit Julie Andrews-film, audiences are sure to enjoy their night at the theater. The curtain opens on this local production on Dec. 6 and continues through Dec. 15.

Tickets will be available online beginning Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at www.theatremacon.com. Tickets are also available at the Theatre Macon box office Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by phone on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and seniors and $12 for students under 22. (Student ID required.)