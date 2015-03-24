Major collections making moves

Dana Schutz, “Historical Reenactment With Plants.”

The more South Florida’s art scene grows, the smaller geographically it seems to get. It wasn’t so long ago that traveling across county lines seemed like a bridge too far in order to see an art show. Now, from Boca Raton down to the Keys, not only are there more quality exhibits to make the trek to see, but the art itself is also traveling.

And on Wednesday, March 25, “Selections from the de la Cruz Collection” opens at the Adolfo and Marisela Cotilla Gallery inside Nova Southeastern University’s Alvin Sherman Library. The de la Cruzes have a huge exhibition space in Miami’s Design District, but they are sharing some of their goodies with Broward, and in particular with students there. The Cotilla Gallery exhibit focuses on several female artists who work in painting and sculpture: Kathryn Andrews, Rachel Harrison and Dana Schutz (Schutz had a large solo show at the Miami Art Museum’s old home a couple years back).

Dana Schutz, “Gouged Girl.”

In addition, there will be a site-specific work from Paulina Olowska, which will be installed in the atrium of the library for the duration of the exhibition. There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the Polish artist’s work lately, and some of her newer sculptures could be seen at a number of galleries in Art Basel last December.

“Selections” is not a one-off event, but part of an effort by the de la Cruzes to broaden audiences by physically bringing art to new outlets. They recently set up a lending program as well. According to Ibett Yanez, director of the de la Cruz Collection, “through our collaboration with Nova Southeastern University, we feel that expanding our lending program to benefit students will make the collection an invaluable educational resource and redefine how students continue to learn from its history,”