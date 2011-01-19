Making Room for Art in Design

Art in design is nothing new, and since DesignMiami/ was born, no stranger to the exhibition scene in South Florida either. Artists have become inspired by design and architecture, as well as the other way around. The literal framework

of design today can be made by artists (the actual space, the furniture, the decor); it can be mixed onto the walls or table tops; or it can be called on to simply influence the overall aesthetic.

Tonight, DCOTA (the Design Center of the Americas) previews its latest entry to the evolution of the latter, with the 2011 DesignHouse, featuring 18 rooms created by Florida designers, all of which had to be based on a Hollywood production from the Golden Age—the 1920s to the 1960s. “Films created during this period influenced a universal culture and transformed a way of life,” according to the DCOTA notes. “This show house forges a dialogue between the creative disciplines of film and design.”

So for instance, there is a light-hearted yet incredibly inspired suite based on the Mary Poppins movie, with wall-paper and floor tiling appropriately dream-like to both kids and adults; and a pitch-perfect period room based on the 1962 Kim Novak-James Garner release Boys’ Night Out. The rooms are arrayed on the third floor and will remain open till July 15.

To accompany those designs, an exhibit that combines art photography and film opens on the first floor, Greg Gorman: A Distinct Vision 1970-2010, a retrospective of the photographer best known for his celebrity portraits and nudes, with about 200 images. Highlighted will be works from his recent book, In Their Youth, including unpublished images of Leonardo DiCaprio, Viggo Mortenson, Johnny Depp, Rupert Everett and Jude Law. The show also features iconic shots of David Bowie, Andy Warhol and Grace Jones.

And to tie those bonds between design and art even tighter, 100 percent of proceeds raised during the gala and the run of DesignHouse benefit the Wolfsonian—FIU, the Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Palm Beach County Cultural Council.

There also will be a talk from Gorman, a number of film screenings, book signings and guest discussions, so go to www.dcota.com for all the details.