Mardi Gras live in downtown Macon – February 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Quite often, when we think of Mardi Gras celebrations, New Orleans instantly comes to mind. Nevertheless, the first Mardi Gras bash in this country was held in Mobile, Alabama. Today, many cities organize their own custom Mardi Gras sprees. Experiences while taking part in Mardi Gras festivities include catching beads thrown at you from parade floats, and individuals dancing in the streets, eating creole cuisine, wearing masks in the broad daylight, listening to lots of music, attending Zulu galas and so much more.

This year in Macon, artists and businesses have collaborated on an effort to celebrate Mardi Gras in Downtown. Although this frolic will be PG-13 compared to some I’ve attended, it’s been programmed to give people of all ages a Fat Tuesday experience. The happenings will take place on February 17 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., starting at Ocmulgee Traders on 455 Poplar Street. The evening starts with wine-sipping and mask-making activities. Folks are also encouraged to wear costumes because there will be prizes for three of the most dynamic outfits given away by Kudzu, Parish, Ocmulgee Traders and Travis Jean, which are all fairly new businesses in the urban core.