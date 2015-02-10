Mardi Gras live in downtown Macon
Quite often, when we think of Mardi Gras celebrations, New Orleans instantly comes to mind. Nevertheless, the first Mardi Gras bash in this country was held in Mobile, Alabama. Today, many cities organize their own custom Mardi Gras sprees. Experiences while taking part in Mardi Gras festivities include catching beads thrown at you from parade floats, and individuals dancing in the streets, eating creole cuisine, wearing masks in the broad daylight, listening to lots of music, attending Zulu galas and so much more.
This year in Macon, artists and businesses have collaborated on an effort to celebrate Mardi Gras in Downtown. Although this frolic will be PG-13 compared to some I’ve attended, it’s been programmed to give people of all ages a Fat Tuesday experience. The happenings will take place on February 17 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., starting at Ocmulgee Traders on 455 Poplar Street. The evening starts with wine-sipping and mask-making activities. Folks are also encouraged to wear costumes because there will be prizes for three of the most dynamic outfits given away by Kudzu, Parish, Ocmulgee Traders and Travis Jean, which are all fairly new businesses in the urban core.
After leaving Ocmulgee Traders, the crowd will be directed around the corner to Kudzu, a seafood restaurant, to check out the spot and sample some of their dishes. Then, the fun escalates as a jazz parade struts with Mardi Gras flavor from the Third Street park and ends on Cherry Street, where you can visit Travis Jean’s beautiful art gallery while drinking chicory coffee. The stroll stops with the sweet taste of beignets at Parish, a new Creole and Cajun restaurant at 580 Cherry Street.
