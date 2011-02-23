Maria Brito: Behind closed doors

Upstairs in one of the galleries at the new Frost Museum at FIU is a strange little shack. The door is slightly ajar, its padlock is open, and a motion light pops on as you move closer. The hesitation you may have about entering this wooden structure is intentional — but go ahead, open the door and walk in. What’s inside is a little laboratory — a Wunderkabinett, really — that will blow you away. Thanks to artist Maria Brito.

That description might diminish the profoundness of this installation, however. Brito, who came over on the famous (and traumatic) Pedro Pan flights from Cuba right after the revolution, when children were sent unaccompanied to restart life in the United States on their own, has always worked well with mixed media, and with mixed messages as well. She doesn’t wear exile on her sleeve, but her art reflects the complications of life, the deep questions that we have about who we are, where we are, and why.

So let’s enter the shack.

Inside, there are little heads on a table; and then heads growing sprouts in petri dishes. A small metal bowl holds some hands. This is a creepy scene. The installation is set up to look like the scientist has just left the premises. He or she has been experimenting with life, with creation. That in itself is creepy enough. But then, so is the idea of peeking in and seeing what is happening behind closed doors — what dark things are being done in your neighbor’s house? What dark thoughts are being internalized in the person standing next to you in the grocery store? Do we really want to know? How are we all experimenting with life?

It’s a little unsettling to say the least, but beautifully done. First of all, the carved heads and their expressions are remarkable, compelling sculptures in their own right. There is also a portrait hanging above it all, of a species that looks almost but not quite human. The attention to detail is amazing.

The exhibit is called “As of 24-03-07,” and the only description to accompany it for the museum is this: “The true is the name of whatever proves itself to be good in the way of belief, and good too, for definite, assignable reasons. — William James.” Okay, that’s unsettling too. But comfortable art is rarely worth the effort.