Inside the Marlins Ayudan mural project

By Emily Gunter, Urgent, Inc

On January 5th, Knight Foundation Miami Program Director Matt Haggman joined the youth of Urgent, Inc. Programs, Overtown Youth Center (OYC), Dorsey Park After School Program and local artist, Rodney Royal to continue working on murals dedicated to the players of the Negro and Cuban Leagues on the grounds of Overtown’s Historic Dorsey Park, which was once home to games played by the Negro and Cuban Baseball Leagues. Thanks to Knight Foundation, the youth mural project continues. In November, the youth met with internationally acclaimed artist Kadir Nelson in a gallery tour of his art on the Negro League Baseball, a sketching workshop and mural workshop.

In December, the Marlin Ayudan volunteers were human scaffolds to help the youth to reach to higher heights on the murals. The launch of the actual sketching and painting of the youth murals began when Urgent, Inc. permanently installed the banners of Kadir Nelson’s paintings of Satchel Paige and Dizzy Dean. Miami Dade College Freedom Tower donated the banners from the art exhibit. While the youth painted the mural, the youth of the Overtown Optimist Little League Baseball played an exhibition game in honor of the Negro League Baseball Legacy.

At the individual level, youth are being engaged, educated and inspired to transform this park into a historical destination depicting the life and times of years past, while also showcasing the creative artistic genius of the area youth who will pay tribute to those who sought to challenge discrimination, pursue their passion and of course play America’s favorite pastime– baseball! The community-based arts activities include a participatory process of engagement taking place at Dorsey Park. As a result of this process, youth will improve basic social skills, capacity for teamwork and develop the personal responsibility that comes with meaningful civic participation.

Kadir Nelson’s Art Exhibit, “We Are the Ship: The Story of the Negro Baseball League” and his youth workshops have helped Urgent, Inc. to launch the Building Literacy through Arts and Culture Initiative. The community arts focus of the initiative is promoting a positive social environment among residents taking pride in the cultural revitalization of this historic landmark. We are inviting Kadir Nelson back throughout the year to mentor and work with the youth. When the murals are complete by the end of the year, we will have a dedication celebration.

Many in the community have come together to support this youth mural project. Urgent, Inc. is collaborating with Kadir Nelson of Los Angeles, Kyle Holbrook, Alexandri Douyon and Wolfgang of The MLK (Moving Lives of Kids) Mural Project, local artists Rodney Royal of OYC and Addonis Parker of Art Forever Studios, for the youth mural workshops to help complete 32 more murals at the park. Home Depot has donated paint and drop cloths.