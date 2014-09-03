Martin Devaney, Prairie Fire Lady Choir, SPCO and more take the stage at Mears Park for Concrete and Grass this week

Halloween, Alaska closing out the 2013 iteration of the festival in Mears Park. Photo courtesy of Concrete and Grass Lowertown Music Festival

After the record-breaking crowds at the Minnesota State Fair and the crush at Walker Art Center’s popular Internet Cat Video Festival, Concrete and Grass Lowertown Music Festival in Mears Park later this week is going to feel downright intimate. The atmosphere at this three-day St. Paul festival is neighborly – it’s the sort of event where, going year after year, you’re liable to run into old friends and family.

Martin Devaney. Photo courtesy of Concrete and Grass Lowertown Music Festival

Prairie Fire Lady Choir. Photo courtesy of Concrete and Grass Lowertown Music Festival

With its mix of classical, jazz and world music, the Concrete and Grass vibe is relatively genteel. Folks come and go through the afternoon, and it’s an especially convivial atmosphere for families, as Mears Park has generous stretches of green space, ample for kids itching to burn off some steam.