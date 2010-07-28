Mastering the Classics

Heat & humidity are at peak levels, but fall is just around the corner & the arts are in the air. Knight Foundation is getting in the spirit by helping to sustain the Masterworks series at the Arsht Center though 2013, with a $600,000 grant. The Arsht Center launched the series last year to preserve the Concert Association of Florida’s 2009 season after the association filed for bankruptcy. Since then, tens of thousands of patrons have attended classical music and dance performances. Knight’s funding will be matched with $1.2 million of private sector support, ensuring three years of classical performances. The schedule for the John S. and James L. Knight 2010-11 season was just recently announced and includes violinist Joshua Bell (pictured), Mexico’s Tania Pérez-Salas Compañía de Danza and the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra.