Mausoleum Horror Con at PhilaMOCA

Looking to have a horrific weekend? While the answer to that question is most likely a resounding “No,” the Mausoleum Horror Con this weekend at PhilaMOCA might have just the stuff to make you change your mind. With horror-themed artwork, short films, vendors, musical performances and burlesque, this show is sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

The festivities kick off on Friday, June 15 with the Mausoleum Art Show of Horrors. Over twenty artists are represented in a cast of characters and creepy scenes curated by Jenny Dreadful. There is a wide variety of art on display including paintings, large-scale ink drawings, photographs, illustrations and a modeled latex head of the infamous Cthulhu. The art will be on display through June 19.

After some time to see the art for opening there will be the debut of the North American Tour of Terror, a lineup of short horror-based films assembled by Matt Garrett. There are nine films, and a number of the directors and actors will be in attendance for the screenings. Following the Tour of Terror is the documentary “Maybe We Can Go To Hollywood,” in which Philly punk legend Mikey Wild and local filmmaker Isaac Williams set out to pay cinematic tribute to classic horror films. Fighting illness and armed with a budget of $178, these two try their hardest to make it “scary.”

On Saturday June 16, the festivities resume with the Mausoleum Horror Con itself. There will be a wide selection of vendors set up with custom toys, DVDs and Blu-rays, magnets, posters, prints, zines and horror merchandise of all sorts. There are a number of daytime entertainment events scheduled throughout the day too including short film screenings, a trivia contest and a drawing workshop, among others.

And what would a horror convention be if it didn’t last into the evening? The night kicks off with a funerary violin performance and presentation, followed by Screw Smart, a comedic sex education performance group. Then, Mr. Deadguy, the undead performer/puppeteer hosts a horror burlesque show that surely is not for the faint of heart.

The convention concludes with thePhiladelphia premiere of Manborg and Comforting Skin, two thrilling films about an undead cyborg and a living tattoo, respectively. This finale is not to miss!

Come check out the macabre and the grotesque at PhilaMOCA this weekend for the Mausoleum Horror Con. Be sure to wear your darkest shade of black… and don’t forget your hearse.