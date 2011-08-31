McColl Center for Visual Art welcomes Susan Lee-Chun

By Susan Jedrzejewski, McColl Center for Visual Art McColl Center for Visual Art is pleased to welcome the arrival of its newest Knight Artist-in-Residence, Susan Lee-Chun from Miami, Florida. Lee-Chun begins her residency on September 6, 2011 along with six other residents from across the country. Fascinated with the power of humor and its capacity to grab the attention of a wider audience, Susan Lee-Chun employs a tongue-in-cheek style that incorporates video, sculpture, installation and performance. In her work, camouflage functions as the great equalizer; lines that divide us by race, identity and class are blurred. In her ongoing investigation of identity, authenticity and perception, what appears to mirror reality reflects the power behind an illusion fabricated to deliver a fantastical faux experience. Susan Lee-Chun, along with other artists committed to this type of discourse, honors the current movement towards a multicultural and multiracial existence.

Susan Lee-Chun will be in residence through November 1, 2011 in studio 218. Gallery visitors will have the opportunity to meet Lee-Chun during Open Studio Saturdays on September 17 and October 8 from 11 AM to 6 PM where she, along with the Center’s other residents will be working in their studios with the doors open and welcoming conversation about their creative process.

McColl Center for Visual Art is also pleased to invite the public to join Susan Lee-Chun during Artist to Artist on Tuesday, September 13 from 6 to 7:30 PM. When new artists begin their residency at McColl Center for Visual Art, they arrive from different parts of the world, each bringing their own creative process, products and goals for the residency. Artist to Artist was designed so that each artist had a chance to introduce themselves and their work to one another through brief slideshow presentations. For the first time, McColl Center for Visual Art invites the public to sit-in on the presentations and hear each resident address their work in this free artist talk.