McColl resident artist Robert Karimi promotes wellness through food stories

McColl Center Artist-in-Residence Robert Karimi.

This Saturday, join Robert Karimi, artist-in-residence at the McColl Center for Art+Innovation, for a lively event at the 7th Street Public Market in Uptown Charlotte. The event, Viva La Bicycle Parade + Progressive Food Party, will be filled with high-energy activities using performance, food samples, humor and interaction to promote healthy eating and wellness. Participants will eat together, celebrate and share their food stories.

Karimi is an interdisciplinary performance artist and activist. He is the artistic director of Kaotic Good Productions and The Peoples Cook, an organization that nourishes audiences and families through delicious and creative culinary experiences. Karimi will be in residency at the McColl (a Knight Arts grantee) until March 25th.

An illustration of Karimi’s Low Rider Kitchen Cart.

Families and participants are welcome to bring their bikes to this “food party,” or ride one from the many Charlotte B-Cycle stations in the area. For the event’s grand finale, Karimi will take out his Low Rider Kitchen Cart Bicycle and lead the crowd on a bike parade around Uptown Charlotte. The event winds down with a big celebration back at the 7th Street Public Market.