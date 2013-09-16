McDuffie Center’s Fabian Concert Series returns with Brentano Quartet

Temperatures are beginning to drop and the official first day of fall is just around the corner. Along with cooler winds and changing leaves, autumn also marks the beginning of the season for local theaters, symphonies and universities. The opportunities to enjoy the arts are seldom greater than in the early months of fall.

At the top of any list of Macon’s musical treasures is the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Along with offering a top-tier education to its talented cadre of students, the center hosts world-renowned string musicians in concert throughout the year. The McDuffie Center’s 2013-2014 Fabian Concert Series begins Tuesday, Sept. 24, with a concert by the Brentano Quartet at Fickling Hall.

The Brentano Quartet includes Mark Steinberg, violin; Serena Canin, violin; Misha Amory, viola; and Nina Lee, cello. The group is named for Antonie Brentano, whom many scholars consider to be Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved,” the intended recipient of his famous love confession. Founded in the early 1990s, the quartet has received great acclaim and performed around the world.

According to Cindy Hill, arts marketing coordinator at Mercer:

“In recent seasons, the Quartet has traveled widely, appearing all over the United States and Canada, in Europe, Japan and Australia. It has performed in the world’s most prestigious venues, including Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York; the Library of Congress in Washington; the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam; the Konzerthaus in Vienna; Suntory Hall in Tokyo; and the Sydney Opera House. The Quartet has participated in summer festivals such as Aspen Music Festival and School, the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, the Edinburgh Festival, the Kuhmo Festival in Finland, the Taos School of Music and the Caramoor Festival.”

The first Fabian Series concert of the season will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23. Admission is $12 for adults, free with Mercer I.D. and for students from any school or university. For tickets, call 478-301-5470. Advance tickets are highly recommended, as this concert is expected to sell out.

Prior to the concert, the quartet will also offer a free Master Class that is open to the public. The class will be held on Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and admission is free.