MDC Live Arts presents “The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller”

“I live on Earth at present, and I don’t know what I am. I know that I am not a category. I am not a thing — a noun. I seem to be a verb, an evolutionary process – an integral function of the universe.” ― Richard Buckminster Fuller

R. Buckminster Fuller.

R. Buckminster Fuller coined the term “Spaceship Earth” and popularized the geodesic dome. Awesome! However, my favorite thing about Fuller is that he was a futurist who embraced radical social change through art, design and architecture.

This Saturday, March 22nd, MDC Live Arts presents two radical back-to-back performances of “The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller” at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. at Colony Theatre. “The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller” is an atmospheric, hour-long live collaborative documentary created by Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Sam Green and indie rock band Yo La Tengo.

Sam Green & Yo La Tengo.

“Fuller was ahead of his time, the values that his work and life encompassed are directly aligned with the global environmental movement of today,” said MDC Live Arts Executive Director Kathryn Garcia. “Whether or not people are familiar with him and his design legacy, they will be fortunate to experience his life’s work through this captivating and creative reflection by Green and Yo La Tengo.”

Yo La Tengo provides the enigmatic live score, as Green charismatically narrates the film in person and projects film clips, photographs, letters and blueprints from his laptop of Fuller’s body of work. At every turn, this love song reveals the humanistic qualities that made Fuller into the inventor, the architect, the engineer he was. It also dimensionalizes Green’s radical vision for the future of documentary film performance that is boundless, verb-like and revolutionary.