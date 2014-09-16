Meet the incoming artists at the McColl + Response

Works by Fall 2014 Session Artists-in-Residence at McColl Center for Art+Innovation.

At the beginning of September, the McColl Center for Art + Innovation welcomed the fall 2014 session of Artists-in-Residence. This marks the 15th year of the McColl Center’s support and promotion of contemporary artists through innovative programs, relevant exhibitions and studio residencies. As the center celebrates this milestone, it will continue its commitment to empowering artists and community engagement, structuring these efforts through the Spheres of Impact to better spark social change and collaborate with community organizations.

Each of the eight resident or affiliate artists work within one or more of these spheres. The fall 2014 session includes:

Beverly McIver- Knight Artist-in-Residence, Spheres of Impact: Business Innovation, Social Justice.

Jessica Whitbread-Wesley Mancini Artist-in-Residence, Sphere of Impact: Social Justice

Dignicraft- Windgate Artists-in-Residence, Spheres of Impact: Craft, International

Maria Shell- Rasmuson Foundation Artist-in-Residence, Sphere of Impact: Craft

Frank Selby- Artist-in-Residence, Sphere of Impact: Beauty

Jennifer Appleby- inaugural Innovator-in-Residence, Sphere of Impact: Business Innovation

Austin Ballard- Windgate 11-Month Affiliate Artist, Sphere of Impact: Architecture + Design

Betsy Birkner- Windgate 11-Month Affiliate Artist, Sphere of Impact: Craft

On Thursday, September 18th, the Charlotte community gets the chance to meet and learn more about these artists through the program McColl + Response: Artist Talk from 6-8 p.m. The eight artists will share their personal stories, current projects and residency goals. Marek Ranis will also speak about his upcoming exhibition at the McColl, “Arctic Utopia,” which opens the following day on September 19. Ranis is a 1999 alumnus of the McColl, and he will provide insight to his studio and social practice as well as the exhibition.

“I should have babies,” “I should light somewhere,” and “I should open my heart” by Betsy Birkner.