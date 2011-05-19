Meet the McColl Center’s first Knight Foundation artists-in-residence
McColl Center for Visual Art is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first of three, Knight Foundation Artists-in-Residence. Cuban born Quiesqueya Henriquez, a mixed media artist will be one of the first to start her residency at the Center on June 1. Henriquez will lead a free artist talk at the Center on Saturday, June 11 at 1 PM in the Center’s boardroom and will discuss her work that explores racial, ethnic, gender and cultural stereotypes through sculpture, collage, prints, video, installations and sound. In addition, the Center is hosting an Open Studio Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM so we encourage those attending the artist talk to visit the 2nd and 3rd floors and meet the Center’s other resident artists in their studios. We also ask that visitors attending McColl Center for Visual Art consider participating in the Center’s Art Supply Drive that benefits West Charlotte High School by donating art supplies such as canvases, paint and/or paint brushes. Quiesqueya Henriquez will be in residence through July 20 and will be participating in additional Open Studio Saturdays on June 25 and July 16.
Also starting his residence on June 1st is Knight Foundation Writer-in-Residence, P. Scott Cunningham, a poet from Miami, Florida. The Center’s inaugural Writer-in-Residence, P. Scott Cunningham, looks at poetry as one conversation where his personality, concerns and mental processes are always present with real emotion. Cunningham will be in residence at the Center through June 30. He is the founder of the University of Wynwood, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing contemporary literature in Miami and the director of O, Miami. Cunningham has a BA in Religious Studies from Wesleyan University and an MFA in Creative Writing from Florida International University. He has been published nationally including works in the Harvard Review, Roanoke Review and The McSweeney’s Joke Book of Book Jokes (Vintage, 2009).
And on July 15, mixed media and fiber artist, Sonja Clark from Richmond, Virginia will start her residency which runs through August 19th. Clark’s work investigates simple objects as cultural interfaces using passive objects to reflect the viewer’s beliefs. Meet Sonja and see her work during Open Studio Saturdays on July 16, July 30 and August 13.
