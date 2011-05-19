Meet the McColl Center’s first Knight Foundation artists-in-residence

McColl Center for Visual Art is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the first of three, Knight Foundation Artists-in-Residence. Cuban born Quiesqueya Henriquez, a mixed media artist will be one of the first to start her residency at the Center on June 1. Henriquez will lead a free artist talk at the Center on Saturday, June 11 at 1 PM in the Center’s boardroom and will discuss her work that explores racial, ethnic, gender and cultural stereotypes through sculpture, collage, prints, video, installations and sound. In addition, the Center is hosting an Open Studio Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM so we encourage those attending the artist talk to visit the 2nd and 3rd floors and meet the Center’s other resident artists in their studios. We also ask that visitors attending McColl Center for Visual Art consider participating in the Center’s Art Supply Drive that benefits West Charlotte High School by donating art supplies such as canvases, paint and/or paint brushes. Quiesqueya Henriquez will be in residence through July 20 and will be participating in additional Open Studio Saturdays on June 25 and July 16.