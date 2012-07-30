Meet the Queen City’s “Silent Heroes”

If you are dragged down by the divisive headlines, stories of violence and all the political clap trap running 24 hours a day, take a moment to visit the newest exhibit, “Silent Heroes,” at the Levine Museum of the New South (a Knight Arts grantee). This exhibit, running through December 31, will remind you of the very real people committing good deeds everyday right here in the Queen City. People who give back, help the homeless, teach our children, make glorious art and improve Charlotte.

“Silent Heroes,” Levine Museum of the New South.

“Silent Heroes” displays photographs taken by Charlotte area citizens of the unseen heroes of Charlotte. It documents the heroes who walk among us that are found in our workplace, neighborhoods, local shops and schools. The exhibit is a project of Silent Images, a local non-profit organization that seeks to tell worldwide stories of hope amidst poverty and oppression. Founded in 2007, Silent Images uses journalistic photography and videography and makes these resources available to other non-profits in order to educate and advocate change.

For “Silent Heroes,” Silent Images asked everyday citizens to submit photos identifying the everyday heroes of Charlotte. The community response was overwhelming with numerous stories of hope, spunk and sacrifice submitted. One such story is captured in the image of 9-year-old Adelaide Hansen, who began picking up trash in her neighborhood while riding around on her bike. She soon got her friends involved to form a club that recycles the items they pick up.

“Adelaide Hansen.” Photo by David Johnson

Another image captures the work of William Puckett, who strives to revitalize the Historic North Charlotte Arts District. Puckett paints public murals to beautify and improve the community. He’s painted more than 30,000 square feet of the city’s public spaces!

“William Puckett.” Photo by Lauren Puckett

While “Silent Heroes” is not a particularly complex exhibit, and the images are almost too small to have much visual impact, it is poignant in its simplicity. More importantly, the exhibit reminds us that good acts are enacted everyday all around us if we will only pay attention.

Visitors’ Heroes book, “Silent Heroes,” at the Levine Museum of the New South.