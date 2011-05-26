Memorial Day and music: an American tradition

Memorial Day is a time to celebrate. For some, it’s about the extra day off from school or work; a signal of the beginning of summer. For many though, it is about a patriotic pride and gratitude toward the men and women who served our country.

Regardless, we share common Memorial Day memories of warm preludes to summer, hanging out with family, being outside and usually listening to live music. For this holiday weekend, Charlotte has a nice variety of musical offerings for young and old.

Slide into weekend mode on Friday, May 27 with an intimate blues concert with artist named Rory Block at The Evening Muse in NoDa (3227 N. Davidson St.). Block commits her life and career to preserving the Delta blues tradition and bringing it to life for 21st century audiences around the world. A traditionalist and an innovator at the same time, she wields a fiery and haunting guitar and vocal style that redefines the boundaries of acoustic blues and folk. Tickets are $20.

If a bigger crowd and cheaper ticket are your Friday night destination, check out Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the NC Music Factory (935 N. Graham St.). Admission is only $5, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit “Kids First of the Carolinas.” (Don’t forget there are lots of places to eat and drink in NoDa and the NC Music Factory, and there is a free shuttle from NC Music Factory to Uptown that runs most of the night.)

You can’t think of Memorial Day weekend in the South without racing and the big Speed Street event in Uptown Charlotte, Thursday, May 26 through Saturday, May 28. Called “Food Lion Speed Street,” this three-day, free event is perfect for families, music fans, race fans and brings together cars, stars and guitars in Uptown Charlotte. It includes live musical acts on two different stages, interactive exhibits, food vendors and celebrities.

If singing choirs are your speed, check out the “Heroes: An American Celebration” at Myers Park Baptist Church (1900 Queens Road) on Saturday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Carolina Voices’ choirs and the Charlotte Civic Orchestra join the Myers Park Baptist Church’s Chancel Choir to salute our armed forces. A portion of $10-to $20-ticket proceeds will benefit the Urban Ministry Center.

Charlotte has a long tradition of people gathering to hear music outdoors. Years ago, this would happen at Freedom Park and, more recently, at the SouthPark Band Shell. Hearing live music outside is a joyful experience, and this holiday weekend is no exception.

On Sunday, May 29, check out the celebration with music and fireworks at the U.S. National Whitewater Center (5000 Whitewater Center Parkway). This free Memorial Day River Jam Concert and Fireworks event starts at 3 p.m. and runs into the evening.

Monday, May 30, on Memorial Day, is “2011 Patriot Festival ” at the Symphony Park at SouthPark Mall. Gates open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Kids 5 and under are free. (You can purchase tickets ahead of time at Harris Teeter.) This family friendly event will have live bands all day and lots of patriotic celebrations throughout.