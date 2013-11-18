‘Memphis’ coming to Macon’s Grand Opera House

“Memphis” at The Grand Opera House in Macon

The touring Broadway production of “Memphis” will arrive at The Grand Opera House in Macon next month. “Memphis” was critically acclaimed during its Broadway run, winning four Tony awards, four Drama Desk awards and four Outer Critics Circle awards. Tickets for Dec. 2 and 3 are available now for $43 to 50.

Cindy Hill, a spokeswoman for The Grand, said: “‘Memphis’ takes place in the smoky halls and underground clubs of the segregated ’50s, where a young white DJ named Huey Calhoun fell in love with everything he shouldn’t: rock and roll and an electrifying black singer. ‘Memphis’ is an original story about the cultural revolution that erupted when his vision met her voice, and the music changed forever.”

The Grand Opera House is Macon’s only presenter of professional Broadway tours. A performing arts center of Mercer University, The Grand also hosts comedy, dance and variety shows, concerts, and local performances, including Macon’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” and regular performances of the Macon Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets can be purchased online and at The Grand box office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.