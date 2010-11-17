Merce Cunningham Dance Company: The Legacy Tour

The iconic Merce Cunningham Dance Company (MCDC) returns to the Arsht Center December 2-4, 2010, with the Legacy Tour, a performance installation that pays homage to the ground-breaking, multi-disciplinary collaboration between Cunningham and visual artist Robert Rauschenberg. Exclusive to the Miami engagement, dancers will wear original Rauschenberg costumes for every performance.

The Legacy Tour is a “celebration of Cunningham’s lifetime of artistic achievement and a testament to the choreographer’s enduring genius.” Miami and New York based visual artist Daniel Arsham will create an innovative, site-specific installation in the Sanford and Dolores Ziff Ballet Opera House for the duration of the MCDC engagement. Arsham will transform the stage with three large, multi-level sets where all 14 dancers will perform simultaneously. Audience members will have the opportunity to move freely throughout the performance space and to experience the performance from every angle and perspective. The audience will literally move just inches from the dancers! The performances will also feature live experimental music from members of Sonic Combine, the Captiva-based trio famous for their work with Rauschenberg.

What makes the return of the Merce Cunningham Dance Company a wonderful opportunity for the community is the outreach and educational events scheduled throughout the company’s engagement at the Arsht Center. The outreach will include master classes, a lecture-demonstration, and a “Merce Family Hour” (for the kids) featuring movement (mis)adventures for the entire family.

Following is a list of events that are free and open to the public: