Mercer Jazz Ensemble to present ‘The Colors of Jazz’

The Mercer Jazz Ensemble performs. Photo courtesy of Mercer University

Mercer University, a Knight Arts grantee, offers some of the best performing arts programming in the region, and Macon is all the better for it. The university is the home of the Townsend School of Music, the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings and the Townsend-McAfee Institute for graduate studies. What all those titles mean for Mercer University is a nationally recognized faculty, award-winning students, state-of-the-art facilities and a cutting-edge strings program. For the community, these components come together to make Macon one of the best places to experience world-class musical performances by up-and-coming virtuosos.

The Mercer Jazz Ensemble will present “The Colors of Jazz” at Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Building on Friday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Dr. Monty Cole, director of Jazz Studies at the university, leads the Mercer Jazz Ensemble. According to a release from the school, Cole developed this concert to feature “a wide variety of big band charts with colorful titles.” Influential pieces include “Blackbird” by Paul McCartney, “Afro Blue” by Mongo Santamaria, “Purple Porpoise Parkway” by Tom Kubis and “Blue Train” by John Coltrane. A medley of jazz standards will open the show.