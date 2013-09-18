Mercer Theatre begins new season with French comedy Tartuffe

“Tartuffe” at Mercer’s Back Door Theatre.

Mercer’s Theatre Arts department announced its 2013-2014 production schedule in May, and it looked promising to me. I was especially excited about a couple of the comedies planned for this year, so don’t be surprised to hear a lot about their shows over the next year. The first production of the season begins Friday, and it’s sure to bring about some laughs. Mercer Theatre will present “Tartuffe,” a hilarious French comedy about religious hypocrisy, seduction and greed.

According to Scot Mann, director of Mercer Theatre, “This play was so powerful when it was first produced that it was banned.” That, if nothing, is a great reason to see this play. What was all the fuss about?

“Tartuffe” is by Molière, which is the pen name of Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, a 17th-century French playwright. Students will perform an English translation by Richard Wilbur. The director is excited about this show and about the entire 2013-2014 season.

“I think every show this season reflects the magic of theater, and its ability to reach our imaginations on an immediate level that a green-screen movie can’t compete with,” said Mann.

The schedule for “Tartuffe” was announced earlier this month to be September 19-26 with 7 p.m. performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Due to other events on campus, the time for the Saturday, September 21 production has been changed to 2 p.m. That small change shouldn’t deter anyone from enjoying the show. It might even make it more accessible to audience members who are otherwise occupied that day. Either way, make sure to take note of the change and the location. All shows will be at Mercer’s Back Door Theatre in Willingham Hall.

Tickets are only $5 at the door. The box office opens 30 minutes before each production. For more information, call 478-301-2974.