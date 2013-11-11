Mercer Theatre presents ‘Love Kills’ in conjunction with international colloquium on Vladimir Volkoff

Mercer Theatre will present Vladimir Volkoff’s “Love Kills” at the Back Door Theatre in Willingham Hall November 14-24. Tickets are $5 at the door.

The performance comes in conjunction with an international colloquium on the life and writings of Volkoff. Mercer University Press is publishing Volkoff’s 2004 novel “The Pope’s Guest/L’Hôte du Pape,” translated to English by John Marson Dunaway. The university is also opening the Volkoff Archive at Mercer’s Jack Tarver Library this year.

“The Pope’s Guest” by Vladimir Volkoff, translated by John Marson Dunaway.

According to Mercer’s website, Dunaway said:

“In September of 2005, Russo-French novelist Vladimir Volkoff died in his sleep in Bourdeilles in southwestern France. Born in 1932 in Paris to White Russians who had fled Communism, Volkoff was passionately devoted to a heroic ideal that demanded selfless service and aristocratic honor.

“Surprisingly enough, this man who was so passionately devoted to the Russian and French cultures lived for two decades in Georgia, first in Decatur, where he taught languages at Agnes Scott College, and then in Macon after he retired from teaching to devote full time to his writing career.”

Visit volkoff.mercer.edu for more information on the colloquium.

“Love Kills” is a play that transports the audience through time and the afterlife. Plot twits, metaphysics, and an exploration of the afterlife characterize Volkoff’s witty script. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday nights, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.