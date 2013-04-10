Mercer Theatre presents time-travel comedy ‘Legacy of Light’
Ever wanted to travel through time?
Of those who entertain the idea, some would visit the past to change tragic events or observe history. Others might seek to travel into the future to learn about the advancements of humanity. Motivations are as varied as the many time-travel stories that exist. Many science fiction writers have delved into the concept in the service of social satire or simple curiosity, and millions of people are enamored with such tales. After all, “Dr. Who” is still the longest-running science fiction series in television history.
Fans of the British doctor, or of any time-travel tale, should mark their calendars for Mercer University Theatre’s production of “Legacy of Light,” a time-traveling comedy by Karen Zacarias, opening April 12 and running through April 21 at Mercer’s Back Door Theatre. Professor of theater and fight choreographer Scot Mann directs. Show times are April 12-13 and 16-20 at 7 p.m., and April 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.
“Legacy of Light” focuses on Emilie du Chatalet, a lover of Voltaire, and a contemporary scientist whose worlds collide.
“I worked on this play at the Horizon Theatre in Atlanta in 2011 as their fight director and instantly knew that we needed to produce it at Mercer Theatre,” said Mann. “The playwright is an Atlanta native who crafts a story paralleling characters in the 21st century with famous 18th-century icons. The wit and profoundness of this piece are exceptional as Zacharias merges these two stories.”
Back Door Theatre: Willingham Hall, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon; 478-301-2974; www2.mercer.edu/NewCLA/CTA/theatre.htm
