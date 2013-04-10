Mercer Theatre presents time-travel comedy ‘Legacy of Light’

Pictured L-R: Kevin Kersey, Julie Allen and Patrick Mathis perform.

Ever wanted to travel through time?

Of those who entertain the idea, some would visit the past to change tragic events or observe history. Others might seek to travel into the future to learn about the advancements of humanity. Motivations are as varied as the many time-travel stories that exist. Many science fiction writers have delved into the concept in the service of social satire or simple curiosity, and millions of people are enamored with such tales. After all, “Dr. Who” is still the longest-running science fiction series in television history.

Fans of the British doctor, or of any time-travel tale, should mark their calendars for Mercer University Theatre’s production of “Legacy of Light,” a time-traveling comedy by Karen Zacarias, opening April 12 and running through April 21 at Mercer’s Back Door Theatre. Professor of theater and fight choreographer Scot Mann directs. Show times are April 12-13 and 16-20 at 7 p.m., and April 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5.

“Legacy of Light” focuses on Emilie du Chatalet, a lover of Voltaire, and a contemporary scientist whose worlds collide.