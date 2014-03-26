Mercer University and Central High School percussion ensembles unite to perform “Dream of the Cherry Blossoms”

Townsend School of Music banner.

Here lately, Mercer University has been all over the news for defeating Duke in the NCAA basketball tournament. On the other hand, Mercer has had more of a reputation for its excellence in their academic and music programs. As a matter of fact, the university has engaged the entire town of Macon and created a thriving atmosphere in many areas through development and partnerships. The Community Engagement Beall’s Hill project, the College Hill Alliance, Macon’s Second Street Corridor and the Tattnall Square Center for the Arts are prime examples of Mercer University’s efforts to help make our town better.

Now, on a smaller scale, Mercer University and Macon-Bibb County’s public Central High School have combined their percussion ensembles to present a Cherry Blossom concert dubbed “Dream of the Cherry Blossoms.” The show takes place near the end of the festival on Friday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Neva Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building on Mercer University’s campus. This event is free for students and the community.

Macon Cherry Blossom Festival 2014 banner.

Although, this is a local production, the dynamics present an international appeal. The Mercer University Percussion Ensemble will perform works from composers such as Daniel Adams, Michael Colgrass, William Kraft, Gerhard Zeumer and David Steinquest. However, the performance of the night will be the “Dream of Cherry Blossoms,” a selection chosen by Dr. Marcus Reddick, who is the Director of Percussion Studies at the Mercer Townsend School of Music, and played by Wille Jenkins. At this time, the Central High School Percussion Ensemble of Central High School’s Fine Arts Magnet program, directed by Mike Scott, will join forces to present a unified harmony.

Dr. Reddick’s reasoning for choosing Keiko Abe’s work, called “Dream of Cherry Blossoms,” was because it was quintessential for the occasion. The Cherry Blossom Festival, a Knight Arts grantee, began in 1982 and has continued to accomplish its mission of meshing Macon’s culture to its citizens and visitors.

Neva Fickling Hall – Mercer University Macon.