Mercer University’s African Student Association Art Explosion benefit

Mother and baby from Zambia.

The Mercer University African Student Association is partnering with Touched by an Angel, a nonprofit organization, for a philanthropic event to collect and give basic essentials to infants and their mothers in Zambia. Taking place on November 15 at 8 p.m., the Art Explosion will showcase a variety of artists from the community and other campus organizations. The lineup will include dancers, poets, musicians, singers and more to surround the main goal of collecting goods for babies and their mothers in Zambia.

The Art Explosion is designed especially for Mercer’s students and faculty, but the community is also invited to participate and spectate. The benefit is making a call for items like blankets, clothing, diapers, feminine products and hygiene items. The event coordinators are encouraging people to bring out goods on the night of the show, or make a drop off at the CSC lobby on Mercer’s campus anytime before the production if you’re unable to attend. Currently, tickets can be purchased in advance until November 14 at the CSC lobby on Mercer University’s campus or online at eventbrite.com.

The Mercer University African Student Association and Touched by an Angel have incorporated art to bring their campus and the community together as one for a charitable cause. These basic fundamentals of using art as an incentive to attract people will never go out of style. The two entities have a common international appeal, and they have a shared goal of keeping the community aware of current events that are happening in Africa.

As the primary goal of the event is to help the babies of Zambia, performances during the night will reflect the African diaspora.