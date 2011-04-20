Miami art north of the Broward border

The sounds of Gustavo Matamoros were bouncing off the walls, very intentionally, of an outdoor terrace on the second floor of the Museum of Art/Fort Lauderdale on this Friday night opening. Just one of the number of Miami artists

whose sights and sounds were reverberating in Broward for the exhibit “Sight Specific: Explorations in Space, Vision and Sound.”

Sound-art innovator Matamoros had been joined by Rene Barge and Kerry Ware to provide a sound-art piece for the evening, while within the museum other sounds were making their own mark.

Like the eery, early 20th century music that accompanied an installation from Clifton Childree, from the Russian composer Alexander Scriabin. Childree’s piece was one-third of an exhibit that had been showing at the Dorsch Gallery several months before, combining the lives of historical figures with the music that made and/or broke them.

In another room-size installation, Latin music classics were the backdrop to a wonderful mini-world created by Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, the duo behind any number of museum and public art works in Miami and across the globe — and whose works have been too absent on the local scene for too long.

Because of the scale of this show, with the high ceilings of the museum, the “surround” sound and the space allowed for these individual creations from nine Miami artists, words (and the images reproduced here) tell only part of the tale. It needs to be experienced and inhabited.

There’s the wall covered in the beautiful and delicate Woven, from Wendy Wischer, a floating forest that transforms and forms to the space it occupies. Gavin Perry’s hanging bulbs, first shown at Snitzer’s gallery, projects shadows that can look like shrunken heads — or just bulbs. An incredible piece. In a darkened room, one of the best works in the show is unspooling on the wall on a sculptural form bursting from that same wall, in a video from Juan Maristany. The installation from BREAKFAST made a number of the visitors this night question what it was about — questioning is often a good sign (forgettable never is). Kyle Towbridge and Leyden Rodriguez-Casanova round out this Miami contingent.

Curated by Freddy Jouwayed, who interacts on both sides of the Miami-Broward border, this show is a nice integration of what Miami art looks like today, away from its home base.