Miami City Ballet reaches out to the community with free programming for children

We think everyone should be able to enjoy ballet! Therefore MCB does everything in its power to make this art form accessible to families who otherwise wouldn’t make it to the theater – hence, Ballet for Young People (BFYP). The tickets to these performances are free and provide the opportunity for children and their loved ones to attend MCB performances. This season brings two BFYP performances: Carnival of the Animals – The Swansong (performed by MCB School) and Coppélia (performed by the Company). The programs chosen for this special series are ballets that are relatable to children and families, and are an excellent introduction to ballet.Carnival of the Animals – The Swansong was performed by Miami City Ballet School advanced students at Adrienne Arsht Center on Saturday, February 18. It is a story that teaches us about the importance of respecting and living in harmony with nature. The plot was carefully designed to engage young audiences using relatable characters, colorful costumes and dynamic choreography. Children in the audience were marveled by the show and the MCB School students had a wonderful time performing the piece! On Saturday, March 31 at 2pm, ballet lovers of all ages will enjoy excerpts from comedic and charming Coppélia, as part of Adrienne Arsht Center’s Family Fest series. This performance is already sold out; however, the Company will also perform the full-length version on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 1 at 2 p.m.