Miami, get those art ideas ready

By Tatiana Hernandez, Knight Foundation

If you have a great idea in the arts in South Florida, we want to know! The next round of the Knight Arts Challenge Miami is launching in just a few short weeks. Beginning on Feb. 4, 2013, we’ll be looking for the best and most innovative ideas from local individuals and organizations that seek to weave the arts into South Floridian’s everyday lives. To help get you thinking about your idea, we compiled a list of resources and strategies on how to best apply. Here they are:

So get those ideas ready! Submissions will be accepted Feb. 4 – March 4, 2013. Applications will be accepted in English, Spanish and Creole.

Anyone, anywhere can apply. There are just three simple rules: 1. The idea is about the arts; 2. The project takes place in or benefits South Florida and 3. You must find funding to match the Knight Foundation grant

Get to cracking – we’re excited to see what you come up with!