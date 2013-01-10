Miami, get those art ideas ready
If you have a great idea for the arts in South Florida, we want to know! The next round of the Knight Arts Challenge Miami is launching in just a few short weeks.
Beginning on Feb. 4, 2013, we’ll be looking for the best and most innovative ideas from local individuals and organizations that seek to weave the arts into South Floridian’s everyday lives.
To help get you thinking about your idea, we compiled a list of resources and strategies on how to best apply. Here they are:
- A recent multimedia Knight Arts Report explored the impact the challenge is having on South Florida. Watch video profiles of past winners and download the full report about the ways the challenge is bringing the community together through the arts.
- If you’re looking to get inspired, check out the nearly 100 projects that have been funded in the past three years alone. Here’s a list of each of the winners from 2012, 2011 and 2010.
- If you’re already working on an idea, be sure to read this advice that offers ways to help make your application stand out. Remember, we love it when people think outside the box – innovation is encouraged.
- Last year, I offered insider tips for potential applicants in a Q&A with the Miami New Times. I described things like how many applications we’ve gotten in the past and the process by which the winners are selected.
- Read our FAQ about the contest. Keep in mind we will have opportunities for the community to ask questions through live web-chats and in-person town halls, stay tuned to KnightArts.org for those dates.
So get those ideas ready! Submissions will be accepted Feb. 4 – March 4, 2013. Applications will be accepted in English, Spanish and Creole. Anyone, anywhere can apply. There are just three simple rules: 1. The idea is about the arts; 2. The project takes place in or benefits South Florida and 3. You must find funding to match the Knight Foundation grant
To stay up-to-date on the latest Knight Arts Challenge Miami news, follow @knightfdn on Twitter, tweet at us using the hashtag #knightarts and join the conversation on our Knight Arts Challenge Facebook page.
Get to cracking – we’re excited to see what you come up with! By Tatiana Hernandez, arts associate at Knight Foundation
