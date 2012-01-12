Miami Lyric Opera: A first look at 2012

By Raffaele Cardone, Miami Lyric Opera

2012 is here; so allow me to express my best wishes to each one of you on the start of the New Year. We hope that your expectations are met, that the economy improves and that peace in the world continues to grow. 2012 is a year in which we are filled with hope as we strive to meet some new challenges. Appreciation of the arts and of opera in particular is something many of us count on to make our world more fulfilling and MLO is adamantly committed to being part of the South Florida’s cultural growth, particularly in Miami Dade.

We are honored to have awarded once again by a 2012 Knight Arts Challenge grant. This type of support and from other institutions in the community, are of a great motivations in our way to continuing our contribution the culture in South Florida. Starting April 14th we will add to our regular Colony Theatre, another wonderful venue in Miami, the Olympia Theater at Gusman Art Center. Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor will be presented in that occasion in which we expand our audience in offering opera alternatives in the great city of Miami.

As announced in the media, in 2012 Miami Lyric Opera will present four title operas: Tosca, Lucia di Lammermoor, Madama Butterfly and Barber of Seville. Each opera will be performed at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach as well as the Olympia Theatre at the Gusman Arts Center; dates and details for the purchase of tickets can be found at our website: www.miamilyricopera.org