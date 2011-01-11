Michelle Weinberg: An Interview With an Unusual Suspect

I interviewed Miami based artist Michelle Weinberg on the eve of Not the Usual Suspects: [new] Art in [new] Public [new] Places, an exhibition sponsored by ArtCenter/South Florida and Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. The show introduces recently completed and upcoming public art projects by more than 20 local and world renowned artists who are working to push the boundaries of public art and profoundly enhances the visual landscape of Miami-Dade County. Completed in May 2010, Michelle Weinberg’s Shadow Canopy project adorns the entry plaza of the GSA Trades Shop Facility with patterned cement tiles to create a parody of nature’s shadows.

Neil de la Flor: How did you get involved with the project and art in public spaces in general?

Michelle Weinberg: I had painted a few murals in public spaces, one at Locust Projects in their old location in Wynwood, another at Upper East Side Gardens. In 2006, a glass mosaic work of mine was installed at Miami Riverwalk. Moving into public spaces was always on my agenda. But it was Brandi Reddick who actually encouraged me to apply for the GSA Trade Shops project.

ND: Tells us about your exhibition for Not the Usual Suspects: [new] Art in [new] Public [new] Places, sponsored by ArtCenter/South Florida and Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

MW: My original design for the tile patterns is on view, a painting of gouache on paper, and some sample tiles. The design came to me immediately after looking a lot at the architecture.

ND: On your website it says that teaching is a big part of your creative practice. How does teaching impact your work and how does your work impact your teaching?

MW: Teaching and mentoring and facilitating other people to visualize and hone their own aesthetics, use their hands and imaginations to make things—this is all very satisfying to me as an artist. I get to articulate to others what I’m most interested in artistically, and I can test out materials and techniques, create things on the fly. It keeps me energized, takes me out of myself.

ND: Can art be taught?

MW: All kinds of things can be taught—techniques, appreciation, history. With some young people, just receiving the validation they’re looking for to become part of the “cult of bohemia” is enough. To be an artist requires some sort of inner obsession or swoon, no one can really teach that.

ND: Available Space Miami, an organization you co-founded, brings art to public spaces on a temporary basis. What was your motivation for the organization and how has it changed Miami?

MW: Available Space is a platform for artists to bring their visions to public spaces. It has been very challenging to bring some projects to fruition, while juggling my own practice, work, etc. But we’re keeping at it.

ND: What new projects are in the works at Available Space?

MW: Construction wraps for North Beach and several projects in that neighborhood—which is where I live—are currently pending approval. Three finalist artists were selected from an open call to artists for their imagery to wrap stalled construction sites.

ND: What will you be doing in 10 years?

MW: Bigger and more exciting public art projects are on the horizon. More time in my studio to work on the development of new media projects and painting.

Michelle Weinberg is a painter who designs surfaces for interiors, architecture and public spaces. She frequently organizes exhibitions and is involved in interdisciplinary collaborations. Using vibrant color, eccentric patterns and comic texts, she creates vivid backdrops for human activity in diverse media, such as hand-knotted rugs made of wool and silk, handmade cement tiles, and large-scale paint murals installed by the artist herself. Using digital and handmade technology, Weinberg makes pictures of new spaces that consistently engage a social dimension. Weinberg creates spaces that leave the door open for the viewer to enter and fill with emotion, the way a performer activates a theater set.