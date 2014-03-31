Middle Georgia State College exposes their Knights of Talent

Flyer for the Knights of Talent Showcase.

Middle Georgia State College’s Student Life and Campus Activities departments are co-sponsoring an event that exhibits talent from their faculty, staff and students called the Knights of Talent Showcase, this Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

If you were a performer or host, your work had to be submitted digitally. This is a prime example of how our community is living in the new age of technology. All participants were given instructions on how to submit their auditions via an online form. The submissions had to be in specific video formats to be accepted. Any candidates for hosts were asked to be prepared to include a show opener and closer, along with the duty of introducing the performers.

While attending college, students begin to learn more about themselves. At the same time, they develop into more well-rounded citizens. After long days of being committed to their studies, a talent show can help relieve their pressures from the academic world. With this particular production, the Knights of Talent Showcase has the ability to break barriers between the faculty, students and staff. It’s amazing how these type of dynamics can help each of them identify with the other after such formal interactions in the classroom and on campus throughout the year.

Ironically, knights are the school mascot. When Middle Georgia State College’s Student Life and Campus Activities teamed up to organize such an event, they tackled one of the Knight Arts missions by engaging the community with arts. They are also helping to close the digital divide with the methods used for auditions and the techniques used to promote the talent show. Go Knights!

Although, the participants are restricted to faculty, staff and students, the public is welcome to come out and witness the Knights of Talent Showcase, this Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m. in the Math Auditorium on the Middle Georgia State College’s Macon campus.